Safaricom launches 5G in Kenya with Huawei and Nokia

Safaricom activated trial 5G services in principal areas across Kenya, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii and Kakamega.

Safaricom plans to expand the number of such 5G sites to more than 150 across nine towns over the next 12 months. Nokia and Huawei are the vendors.

“Today marks a major milestone for the country. With 5G, we aim to empower our customers with super-fast internet at work, at home and when on the move, supplementing our growing fibre network. At Safaricom, we are proud to be the first in the country and the region to bring this latest innovation to both our retail and enterprise customers empowering them to start exploring new opportunities that 5G provides,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.





“I congratulate Safaricom on this milestone, reinforcing the country’s position at being at the forefront of innovation in the region and the world. 5G technology will usher increased internet speeds and capabilities for millions across the country, laying a strong foundation for a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Hon. Joe Mucheru, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Information and Technology.

