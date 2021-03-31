Rosenworcel proposes spectrum rules for commercial space launches

FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated a a proposal to add a non-federal, secondary allocation in the 2200-2290 MHz band for use by private companies during rocket launches. This new allocation would limit use of the band to transmissions from space launch vehicles during pre-launch testing and space launch operations.

Currently, commercial space launches today must apply for and receive Special Temporary Authority on from the FCC on an ad-hoc basis to share the federal spectrum during the launch.





“With the support of the FCC, 2021 is shaping up to be a record-setting year for commercial space launches. However, despite the revolutionary activity in our atmosphere, the regulatory frameworks we rely on to support these efforts are dated,” said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel. “With today’s proposal the US is leading the way in developing predictable and transparent rules to support this growing industry.”



