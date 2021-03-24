Red Hat OpenShift Service now available on AWS

Amazon Web Services announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), a new managed service making it easier for Red Hat OpenShift customers to build, scale, and manage containerized applications on AWS.

ROSA offers simplified Kubernetes cluster creation using the familiar Red Hat OpenShift console, features, and tooling without the burden of manually scaling and managing the underlying infrastructure. ROSA streamlines moving on-premises Red Hat OpenShift workloads to AWS, and offers a tighter integration with other AWS services. ROSA also enables customers to access Red Hat OpenShift with billing and support directly through AWS, delivering the simplicity of a single-vendor experience to customers running Red Hat OpenShift on AWS. Pricing is based on container clusters and nodes used.

“Increasingly, customers are turning to containers to improve application velocity and portability, and they’re growing to rely on technologies like Red Hat OpenShift and AWS that make it easier to deploy containerized applications,” said Bob Wise, GM Kubernetes, AWS. “ROSA gives these customers the ability to seamlessly run containers on AWS using familiar Red Hat OpenShift APIs and tooling, and integrates the full breadth and depth of AWS services to build, scale, and manage their workloads.”

“Red Hat OpenShift provides a common, open and enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform to span hybrid infrastructure, from a customer’s physical datacenter to their operations in AWS,” said Sathish Balakrishnan, vice president, Hosted Platforms, Red Hat. “ROSA provides a streamlined process for organizations that want to extend the power of Red Hat OpenShift in AWS without having to manage separate technology streams, enabling IT teams to focus on delivering value and not managing underlying infrastructure.”

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/red-hat-openshift-service-on-aws-now-generally-availably/