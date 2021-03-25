Qualcomm shows its Snapdragon 780G 5G chipset

Qualcomm Technologies introduced its Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform featuring a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP) capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously (zoom, wide, and ultra-wide lenses).

It is powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance, which is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor. Voice and video calls can be enhanced by AI-based noise suppression and better AI-based voice assistant interactions. The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which integrates a dedicated low-power AI processor for audio processing.

Snapdragon 780G also features an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies. This platform takes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 to the 7-series, for the first time, including recently debuted Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology. By featuring the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900 Connectivity System, Snapdragon 780G supports multi-gigabit class Wi-Fi 6 speeds (up to 3.6 Gbps), VR-class low latency and robust capacity. Further, with Wi-Fi 6E support, Snapdragon 780G is capable of extending this advanced feature set to 6 GHz spectrum as it gains momentum worldwide.

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 780G are expected to be available in the second quarter of 2021.

https://www.qualcomm.com/products/snapdragon-780g-5g-mobile-platform



