OSA Biophotonics Congress: Optics in the Life Sciences, 12 – 16 April

The OSA will host an all-virtual OSABiophotonics Congress: Optics in the Life Sciences, from 12 – 16 April 2021. The conference will feature three dynamic plenary talks highlighting advancements in biomedical research spanning molecular and cellular investigations to clinical applications. Conference attendees will explore the latest techniques in using optical tools for the diagnosis and treatment of disease.

In her talk titled “Alternative Strategies for 3D Single Molecule Localization Microscopy,” plenary speaker Sandrine Lévêque-Fort, CNRS Researcher Director at the Institute of Molecular Science, Paris Saclay University, France, will explore recent developments of 3D imaging in Single Molecule Localization Microscopy. Lévêque-Fort’s current work focuses on varying strategies to improve spatial and temporal resolution for fluorescence microscopy. Lévêque-Fort’s plenary talk is scheduled for 13 April 2021 at 13:00 UTC. Use this link to convert the session to your local time zone.

Dan Oron, Professor, Department of Molecular Chemistry and Materials Science, Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, will discuss “Quantum Enhanced Superresolution Confocal Microscopy.” Oron will demonstrate how the resolution of a standard confocal can be increased fourfold with a twofold axial resolution increase. This is achieved utilizing the quantum phenomenon of fluorescence antibunching. Oron’s area of interests are at the interface between light and the nanoscale in which he studies the interaction of light with nanostructured materials, optical super-resolution methods and the optics of biological nanostructured materials. Oron’s talk is scheduled for 14 April 2021 at 14:00 UTC. Use this link to convert the session to your local time zone.

R. Clay Reid, Senior Investigator, Allen Institute for Brain Science, USA, will review approaches for analyzing neural circuits in his talk, “Petascale Microscopy for Brain Mapping: Electron and Light Microscopic Approaches to Connectomics.” His pioneering work includes new methods for recording increasingly large ensembles of neurons to study sensory processing. Reid’s plenary is scheduled for 15 April 2021 at 19:00 UTC. Use this link to convert the session to your local time zone.

Registration is now open for participants. Advanced registration is required to receive the web link and access the conference.

https://www.osa.org/en-us/meetings/osa_meetings/osa_biophotonics_congress/exhibition/