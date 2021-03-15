Orange to leverage Nokia's Self-Organizing Networks

Orange will leverage Nokia's Self-Organizing Networks (SON) to boost automation and support 5G optimization across its affiliates worldwide.

The deal allows Orange affiliate operators to optimize their mobile networks irrespective of which RAN vendor they run on with the help of Nokia SON technology.





Arnaud Vamparys, Senior VP Radio Networks and 5G at Orange, said: “As a long-term partner, Nokia was a natural choice to help us automate our mobile networks in different geographies. The complexity of radio optimization is growing with 5G beamforming and Nokia’s flexible, automated and multi-vendor platform enables us to maintain our exemplary network quality and customer satisfaction in the 5G era.”

Mark Atkinson, Head of RAN at Nokia, said: “5G deployments and rollouts look much simpler on paper than they do in the real world. We appreciate and understand that our CSP customers have a technology stack that spans multiple vendors, which can lead to inefficiencies and complexity. Working with Orange and its global affiliates to optimize and simplify their multi-vendor networks is a challenge we relish and are proud to be part of.”