Openreach employs Viavi's Optical Network Monitoring

Openreach is using the VIAVI Optical Network Monitoring System (ONMSi) to accelerate its Full Fibre broadband deployment across the U.K.

The ONMSi platform is being used for validating new construction, performing preactivation checks, and monitoring ongoing service remotely. Full Fibre build monitoring processes are fully centralized and automated with Openreach OSS and Field App requirements.





Peter Bell, Director, Network Technology, Openreach, states "This year, our nationwide build programme has been gathering pace – passing 42,000 premises every week – and we're determined to match that speed of deployment with the highest quality of build standards. We want to maintain our position as the U.K.'s leading Full Fibre network by working with world class partners, and VIAVI's innovations in remote fibre testing will help us monitor and accelerate our network build whilst making sure we continue to deliver great experience for customers."

Manuel Mato, Vice President, EMEA, VIAVI: "VIAVI has a longstanding relationship with Openreach, whose deployment and maintenance teams are utilizing our test solutions for their existing broadband networks. Over the last two years, we are pleased to have extended our partnership with Openreach to include the ONMSi platform, which proved to deliver significant improvements in scale, speed, and quality of FTTx networks. Moving forward, the ONMSi platform has been trusted to continue to drive further efficiencies and support Openreach's Full Fibre programme."