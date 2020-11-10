OIF begins 3.2T Co-Packaged Module Project for data center switching

OIF started a 3.2T Co-Packaged Module project for intra data center switching applications. The 3.2T Co-Packaged Optical Module Implementation Agreement (IA) is the first project initiated under the umbrella of the Co-Packaged Framework Project announced in November 2020. The IA will define a 3.2T co-packaged optical module that targets Ethernet switching applications utilizing 100G electrical lanes. It will include the following interoperability specifications:
- Optical interface options supporting 400GBASE-FR4 and 400GBASE-DR4 with backwards compatible to 200G interfaces
- CEI-112G-XSR high speed electrical interfaces
- Electrical, mechanical, and management interfaces
“This 3.2T Co-Packaging project builds on OIF’s 20+ year successful track record to anticipate and address the industry’s needs,” said Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus and OIF Physical and Link Layer Working Group, Co-Packaging Vice Chair. “With its broad membership from across the eco-system, OIF is well positioned to create unified host, module and control specifications.”
“The industry has clearly articulated the need for a standardized co-packaged solution to address data center power constraints, and further, to enable new network architectures and applications,” said Mark Filer, Microsoft Principal Hardware Engineer and OIF Board Member. “The 3.2T Co-Packaged Optical Module project is a concrete step toward that goal, and OIF is uniquely qualified to rapidly execute on the implementation agreement in order to meet the market needs.”
OIF begins co-packaging framework IA project
OIF has kicked off a Co-Packaging Framework Implementation Agreement (IA) umbrella project to study the application spaces and relevant technology considerations for co-packaging of communication interfaces with one or more ASICs.
“It is critical that the industry be aligned on the solutions needed to move co-packaged interoperability forward,” said Jeff Hutchins, Ranovus and OIF Physical and Link Layer (PLL) Working Group – Co-Packaging Vice Chair. “With its member-driven focus, OIF is the ideal forum to facilitate industry conversation and drive interoperability of co-packaging with ASICs.”
The scope of the Co-Packaging Framework project is to:
- Identify the key co-packaged applications and their requirements
- Study and identify key issues associated with co-packaged optics
- Identify opportunities and develop industry consensus to pursue interoperability standards
- Document the study in the Framework IA (a technical whitepaper)
- Launch follow-on standardization activities at the OIF or other appropriate standard bodies