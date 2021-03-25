NXP debuts Microsoft Azure Sphere-certified processor for IoT

NXP introduced its first cloud-secured crossover applications processor, the i.MX 8ULP-CS with Azure Sphere. The processor is based on the ARM Cortex A35 is aimed at IoT applications requiring continuous security updates in the field.

Together, NXP and Microsoft are delivering a new class of secured SoCs for the IoT market. Azure Sphere provides ongoing protection, responding to emerging threats and providing continual updates to help keep devices secured.

NXP's new i.MX 8ULP-CS processor, is cloud secured by Azure Sphere, including: the Microsoft Pluton hardware root of trust enabled on NXP EdgeLock™ secure enclave, the secured Azure Sphere OS, the cloud-based Azure Sphere Security Service and ongoing on-chip OS and security improvements from Microsoft for each device, for more than ten years.

https://www.nxp.com/company/blog/nxp-introduces-its-first-cloud-secured-microsoft-azure-sphere-certified-processor-family:BL-I-MX-8ULP-CS