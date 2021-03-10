NTT DOCOMO invests in Crosser for Edge Data Analytics

NTT DOCOMO Ventures has made an equity investment in Crosser Technologies AB, which provides edge data analytics and integration platform for manufacturers.

Crosser’s edge data analytics platform can handle, process, and utilize data obtained from factory equipment. It helps collect data from various devices and allows intuitive operations using visualized tools, making it possible to convert data into formats suitable for analysis and usage and automatically transform data without programming. The company’s software is deployed in edge devices inside factories, realizing real-time ultrahigh-speed data processing. Besides data processing and analysis, the platform can be used to automatically control manufacturing equipment based on the data; the platform is linked to various external tools such as ERP, MES System, and SAP, allowing users to utilize the platform for company-wide resource planning and management control and in factories. Crosser is based in Stockholm.



