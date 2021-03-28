NTT builds Internet Exchange into its Bangkok2 data center

NTT Ltd., in partnership with Japan Network Access Point (JPNAP) and Bangkok Neutral Internet eXchange (BKNIX), is uplifting its the NTT Bangkok 2 Data Center to become an international network exchange. NTT has developed an “international link” with JPNAP’s data centers in Tokyo and with BKNIX Point of Presence (PoP), which was installed at NTT’s data center in Thailand.

NTT Thailand’s partnership with JPNAP, the leading Internet Exchange Point service provider in Asia, aims to create an Internet exchange linkage that will empower Internet Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers and educational institutions among others, with unlimited access to international-level content. NTT also collaborated with BKNIX, Thailand's first neutral IXP service provider, to install a new PoP at Bangkok 2 Data Center to serve as a hub for content and Internet traffic exchange.





Bangkok 2 Data Center can accommodate ultra-high-heat servers that consume 20kW or more power, such as Graphics Processing Unit servers. The center also adopted 2N Power System with Active-Active technology that guarantees a supply of electrical power, to enable a 100% service-level agreement. With these innovations, customers can easily access large-volume traffic exchange services on existing networks through Bangkok 2 Data Center.

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO for NTT Ltd. in Thailand, who is also responsible for its operations in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos, said “We’re pleased to be a part of this initiative to help drive the efficiency of Internet connectivity on an international level. With connectivity being paramount to business success, we hope this will unlock greater value for partners and providers, as they capture emerging market demands in today’s digital economy.”

