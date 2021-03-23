Nokia tops 4.5 Gbps in 5G mmWave testing with Nokia

Turk Telekom achieved a top downlink speed in excess of 4.5 Gbps in field testing of Nokia’s AirScale 5G RAN solution on 26 GHz mmWave spectrum, 800 MHz bandwidth and a single user device.

The testing, which occurred in Ankara, connected Nokia’s AirScale Base Station with a mobile device across Turk Telekom’s 26Ghz mmWave spectrum at a peak speed of 4.5 Gbps. Nokia was selected by Turk Telekom to deliver the ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity required to test the full range of 5G connectivity in the scope of this trial.

Yusuf Kıraç, Chief Technology Officer at Turk Telekom, said: “During the trial, we solely used mmWave spectrum over the 5G test network which reached record speeds above 4.5 Gbps. Thanks to this technology, which provides numerous benefits for users and operators, we achieved the high speeds and large capacity targets promised by 5G. These technologies also act as a bridge to develop and pave the way for "Terahertz" systems that provide ultra-high-speed and capacity, which are planned to be used in 6G.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “Despite the launch of commercial 5G networks in many countries, 5G trials still play an important role in the development of faster and better networks. This record speed achieved together with our long-term partner, shows that we are constantly refining and improving how we build and manage 5G networks, and this is in no small part thanks to the nearly 200 5G trials, live operator networks and private wireless deployments we have delivered globally.”







