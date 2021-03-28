Nokia to supply XGS-PON to UG in South East Europe

United Group (UG), a leading multi-play and media provider in South East Europe, has selected Nokia to deploy a fiber network and in-home mesh Wi-Fi solution across the eight different countries it operates in.

The rollout will be based on Nokia Lightspan series FX for GPON and XGS-PON services. Nokia will also supply its ONT customer premises equipment and WiFi Beacons.

UG will use the network to deliver new enhanced broadband services to residential and business customers, offer mobile transport services, create new business opportunities such as off-loading mobile traffic and seamlessly evolve toward a virtualized access-network.





Sandy Motley, President Nokia Fixed Networks Division, said: “We are excited to be the preferred fiber access network equipment provider to United Group and to work with them on this new phase of growth. With our FTTH and Wi-Fi solution, we are able to provide a high-speed, reliable network infrastructure and an unmatched in-home Wi-Fi experience that will meet United Groups