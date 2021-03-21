Nokia vows 50% power savings for 5G mMIMO base stations by 2023

Nokia announced that its AirScale 5G mMIMO Base Station will achieve an average power consumption reduction of 50 percent by 2023.

The energy savings will be enabled by its next-generation System on Chip (SoCs) chipsets and 5G advanced sleep mode features which will help to optimize the base station energy usage.





Nokia said it is committed to having one of the industry’s most energy-efficient product portfolios. It recently announced new Science Based Targets (SBTs) which fulfill its commitment to recalibrate in line with a 1.5°C global warming scenario.

Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Technology and Strategy at Nokia Mobile Networks, commented: “Nokia is committed to contributing to solving the world’s sustainability challenges and we do that by ensuring our technology is designed to be as energy-efficient as possible. This means using less energy during use and manufacture. Everything from our chipsets to our software and hardware is geared towards supporting this goal.”

https://www.nokia.com/about-us/news/releases/2021/03/17/nokia-to-halve-5g-base-station-power-consumption-by-2023/



