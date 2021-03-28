Nokia intros integrated CBRS solution

Nokia announced a fully integrated CBRS solution that consists of Key Bridge Wireless' FCC-certified Wave 1 SAS/ESC coupled with Nokia CBRS radios, user devices and new Domain Proxy.

The CBRS solution is aimed at communications service providers (CSPs), multiple-system operators (MSOs) and enterprises.

The Nokia Domain Proxy’s capabilities are implemented as scalable edge cloud native micro-services, which aggregate multiple radio links to simplify SAS connectivity in large deployments. Simultaneously, they provide an extra level of CBRS reliability, policy control and security in the most challenging environments.

The integrated Key Bridge Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) in the solution can be selectively densified in areas with high-value industrial sites and enterprises to enable ultra-reliable CBRS spectrum availability information. Combined with distributed, geo-redundant SAS and Domain Proxy, this enables enterprises to operate ultra-reliable radio access networks in CBRS spectrum, especially high-value PAL spectrum.

The companies said their joint offering provides the highly reliable SAS service required to operate in CBRS General Authorized Access (GAA) and Priority Access License (PAL) spectrum.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud & Network Services, said: “Together with Key Bridge, this new offering gives PAL and GAA users a new standard in ease of use. Its unparalleled robustness will extend and accelerate their CBRS plans, and maximize the value of their investment. CBRS presents a huge opportunity for CSPs, MSOs and enterprises for deployment of private wireless networks and to build the platform for new use cases that drive Industry 4.0 implementation.”

Jesse Caulfield, CEO of Key Bridge Wireless, said: “Our partnership with Nokia has produced an integrated CBRS solution unlike any other. Our SAS/ESC infrastructure is designed, deployed and operated to ensure carrier-grade reliability at tremendous scale. Through extensive testing, field trials and now active commercial deployments we provide a robust and easy-to-use service for CBRS network operators."

https://keybridgewireless.com/

https://www.nokia.com/networks/solutions/industrial-grade-private-wireless-solutions/