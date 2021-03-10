Nokia develops 5G Business-to-Business trial for LG Uplus in Korea

Nokia will conduct a 5G Business-to-Business (B2B) digital platform trial for LG Uplus in Korea to address new business segments, including Industry 4.0, and smart factory.

The proof-of-concept test of the 5G B2B digital platform will be completed in two phases.The first phase involves a demonstration in the Nokia Lab and the second phase with a field trial is planned in the LG Uplus Regional Operation Center in KyungNam.





Nokia's solution is based on multi-domain technology and ensures full automation and near real-time delivery of services. The solution includes a service platform powered by Nokia’s Digital Operations software, Cloud Operations Manager, Network Exposure Function, Registers, Cloud Packet Core, Software Defined Networking, and gNB (5G version of eNodeB), across Nokia’s cloud platform.

Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea, Nokia, said: "We are excited to conduct this pathbreaking trial for LG Uplus to enable its enterprise customers to improve business processes with 5G. Nokia’s 5G B2B digital platform will allow LG Uplus to transform its B2B service creation with agility and automation and delight its enterprise customers with new use cases and operational excellence.”