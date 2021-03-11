Microsoft plans new Azure region in China in 2022

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans for a new Azure Region to North China in 2022 through its local operating partner, 21Vianet.

This expansion is expected to effectively double the capacity of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud portfolio in China in the coming years, which includes Azure, Microsoft Office 365, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform operated by 21Vianet.

21Vianet has served as Microsoft Azure's local partner in China since 2014.

“This unveils a big opportunity. Microsoft Cloud operated by 21Vianet was the first international public cloud compliantly launched in China through a local operating partner. Our intelligent, trustworthy, and neutral cloud platform has been empowering hundreds of thousands of developers, partners, and customers from both China and the world to achieve more with technical innovation and business transformation. The upcoming region will reinforce the capabilities to help further nurture local talents, stimulate local innovation, grow local technology ecosystems, and empower businesses in a wide range of industries to achieve more," states Alain Crozier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft Greater China Region (GCR).

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/new-azure-region-coming-to-china-in-2022/



