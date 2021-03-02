Microsoft Azure Arc promises single control plane for Kubernetes

Microsoft introduced a set of technologies that extends Azure management and services to any infrastructure running Kubernetes.

Azure Arc offers a single control plane in any Kubernetes environment, including on-premises, multicloud, or at the edge.

Azure Arc is built to work with any cloud native computing foundation (CNCF) conformant Kubernetes distribution. Microsoft has collaborated with popular Kubernetes distributions including VMware Tanzu and Nutanix Karbon, which join Red Hat OpenShift, Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes, and Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) to test and validate their implementations with Azure Arc.

Azure Arc enabled services will include Azure Machine Learning, which is an enterprise-grade service that enables data scientists and developers to build, deploy, and manage machine learning models. By using Azure Arc to extend machine learning (ML) capabilities to hybrid and multicloud environments, customers can train ML models directly where the data lives using their existing infrastructure investments. This reduces data movement while meeting security and compliance requirements.

Customers can sign up for Azure Arc enabled Machine Learning today and deploy to any Kubernetes cluster. In one click, data scientists can now use familiar tools to build machine learning models consistently and reliably and deploy anywhere.

Microsoft released Azure Arc enabled Kubernetes in preview last fall and is now releasing it as general availability.

https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/innovate-across-hybrid-and-multicloud-with-new-azure-arc-capabilities/