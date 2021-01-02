Mexico's GigNet picks Tejas Networks for metro optical in Cancun

GigNet, a digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected Tejas Networks' optical networking and broadband access products for a high-capacity fiber optic network expansion in the Cancun region of Mexico.





Tejas Networks will supply its full range of last-mile access products based on GPON/NG-PON fiber broadband technology, ultra-converged packet aggregation products based on MPLS-TP/PTN technology, and terabit-scale optical backbone products based on OTN/DWDM technology, all centrally managed by a universal SDN-ready network management system (NMS).

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to partner with GigNet as they increase their robust, flexible and scalable network to profitably deliver premium, SLA-driven services to their customers, using our innovative products. We are excited that they have selected our end-to-end optical and access products, for this prestigious network in Mexico."

