Mavenir teams up with Platform9 for Kubernetes at the 5G edge

Mavenir will leverage Platform9’s Kubernetes solution to deliver a robust web-scale platform that runs containerized cloud-native network functions. The companies say their strategic partnership will accelerate the rollout of 5G services because Kubernetes is ideally suited for building scalable 5G networks at the edge by running on vendor-neutral hardware and providing open-source orchestration.

Mavenir has integrated Telco PaaS (Platform as a Service) that it contributed to Opensource XGVela (https://xgvela.org/) on top of the Platform9 Managed Kubernetes (PMK) solution to meet the requirements of OpenRAN and other telco workloads.

Platform9’s Kubernetes solution is also an option for Mavenir’s Private Networks deployments. The open-source and cloud-native capabilities of the platform provide the scale, velocity and agility sought by service providers as they roll out their next generation 5G networks.

“With the advent of 5G, there’s a cloud touch to the service provider’s network and ecosystem. It represents an evolution of a cloud-native software platform that offers competitive and differentiated services for many customers,” said Mavenir Chief Strategy Officer, Bejoy Pankajakshan.

“We are delighted that Platform9’s Kubernetes solution has been included to power Mavenir’s industry leading vision for cloud-native 5G infrastructure,” said Sirish Raghuram, CEO of Platform9. “Our automation technology for Kubernetes can accelerate new site deployments, reduce ongoing operational complexity and provide cloud elasticity for Mavenir’s solutions.”



