Lumentum again raises bid for Coherent Inc.

On March 22, Lumentum increased its bid to acquire Coherent.

Under the terms of the revised proposal, Coherent stockholders would receive $230.00 per share in cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. Based on Lumentum's closing stock price on March 22, 2021, this equates to a consideration of $287.50 per Coherent share.

Lumentum intends to finance the cash portion of the transaction through a combination of cash on hand from the combined company's balance sheet, $3.25 billion in new debt financing from a fully committed Term Loan B and the previously announced $1 billion equity investment from Silver Lake.

https://www.lumentum.com/en/media-room/news-releases/lumentum-announces-revised-proposal-coherent-2







