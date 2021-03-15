Lattice Semiconductor joins DARPA Toolbox Initiative

Lattice Semiconductor's Diamond and FPGA design tools for its highly reliable, low-power, small form factor FPGAs are now included in the DARPA Toolbox initiative.

The DARPA Toolbox initiative is a new, agency-wide effort aimed at providing access to state-of-the-art technology from leading commercial technology vendors to the researchers behind DARPA programs.

The partnership also provides DARPA organizations with access to a selection of Lattice's soft IP cores and technical support to accelerate technology innovation for DARPA programs and foster the use of Lattice low-power FPGAs in DARPA-designed applications.

“Partnering with technology innovators like Lattice through our DARPA Toolbox initiative serves to streamline access for our organizations to cutting-edge technologies,” said Serge Leef, the Microsystems Technology Office (MTO) program manager at DARPA and leader of the DARPA Toolbox initiative. “Lattice's portfolio of FPGA design tools and soft IP cores offer a compelling platform for our researchers to consider when implementing applications requiring artificial intelligence at the Edge, 5G communications, and/or automation."