Keysight supplies cloud-native 5G core network test solution





NEC has selected Keysight Technologies' scalable and cloud-native 5G core (5GC) network test solution, LoadCore, to validate its 5GC platform.

Keysight’s LoadCore 5GC network test solution enables NEC to perform network capacity tests, measure device data throughput and model a wide variety of complex end-user behavior and traffic mobility scenarios. Next generation communications, based on 5G NR technology, uses wider bandwidths to manage higher data throughput and traffic flows compared to 4G LTE. LoadCore allows NEC to efficiently optimize performance testing of user plane functions deployed in 5G NR networks.





“We’re pleased that NEC, a leading provider of 5G core network functions and radio units, virtualized radio access network software and network transport equipment, selected Keysight to validate the user plane function (UPF) in their 5GC platform,” said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s 5G edge to core industry group. “Keysight’s portfolio from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network, including open RAN platforms, enables vendors and mobile operators to verify the interoperability, performance, conformance and security of 5G networks.”



