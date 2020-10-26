IP Infusion's OcNOS validated for TIP's DCSG and Cassini





IP Infusion's OcNOS network operating system, running on Telecom Infra Project’s (TIP) Cassini and Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG), has been validated by testing at TIP’s Community Labs at Brazil-based CPqD.

In its trial of TIP’s Cassini and DCSG solutions in extended metro and long-haul scenarios, CPqD found that it was possible to achieve an optical coherent 100/200Gbps transmission over 2,000km without regeneration for long-haul scenarios.

CPqD has been testing and validating open and disaggregated solutions such as DCSG, Cassini, and OpenRAN since opening the TIP Community Lab in Campinas, Brazil in 2018, and were presented by CPqD for the first time at Futurecom in 2019. Since then, CPqD, Padtec, EdgeCore Networks, IP Infusion, Lumentum, and Viavi have been running comprehensive testing protocols for different use cases at the lab.

Cassini is an open packet and optical transponder that integrates 200GbE switching with Layer-1 optical transport functions as line-card modules, and covers data center interconnect, metro and access backhaul use cases. It is currently the industry’s highest capacity open-sourced white box packet transponder.

DCSG is a 1RU fully-featured cell site router with a wide range of Ethernet connectivity options for client and network sides. As a cell site gateway, DCSG supports Layer-2, Layer-3 and MPLS features – with native time synchronization protocols such as IEEE-1588 v2 and Synchronous Ethernet for the mobile base stations.

“IP Infusion is excited to have collaborated with TIP to demonstrate and prove how disaggregation delivers faster innovation and lowers TCO. In this successful trial, our OcNOS® network operating system, running on Cassini and DCSG solutions, proved once again that high capacity and new advanced services can be achieved with disaggregated solutions,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion.

