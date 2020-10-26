IP Infusion tunes its OS for 5G and high-capacity optical networks

IP Infusion introduced the latest release of its Network Operating System (NOS) platform (OcNOS-SP 4) featuring:

Increased scalability -- Scales from entry-level white box switches to high-end optical and packet transport devices, planning to support 400 Gbps ethernet interfaces and beyond

Efficient WAN virtualization – Enables diverse overlay services through EVPN/BGP to achieve Traffic Engineering (TE) and resiliency for disparate environments

Operational efficiency – Simplifies the service lifecycle through common, streamlined implementations with support for Segment Routing, Path Computation Element Communication Protocol (PCEP), OpenConfig, self-tuning DWDM transceivers, and MicroPlug XGS Passive Optical Network (PON) and Optical Line Terminal (OLT).

Mobile network virtualization, across Radio Access Network (RAN), transport and core, necessitates scalability, enhanced Quality of Service (QoS), resiliency and manageability to accommodate massive increases in 5G bandwidth and satisfy the ever-growing demands by users and applications.

OcNOS-SP 4 provides a unified software platform capable of supporting Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) and Cassini-based Packet Optical network element that are fully compliant with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical Packet Transport (OOPT) specifications. OcNOS-SP 4 also provides support for the latest cost-optimized DCSG platform from UfiSpace (S9500-22XST).

The OcNOS-SP 4 software platform features:

Control Plane with extensive network virtualization features, enhanced standards-based Layer 2 and 3 protocols

Standard, packet-based timing and synchronization in compliance with ITU G.8275.2 and TIP Specification for DCSG and mobile xHaul use cases

Ethernet Virtual Private Networks (EVPN) support for normalized and scalable virtualization, powerful Traffic Engineering to enable QoS, and other protocol enhancements

OpenConfig support for network automation and programmability

Segment Routing (SR) and Path Computational Element Protocol (PCEP) to simplify and scale the network

Tunable DWDM transceivers to significantly reduce sparing requirements and OpEx

MicroPlug SFP+ support for Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) white box switches to deliver 10 Gbps XGS (Symmetrical) PON and OLT at lower cost.





“With OcNOS-SP 4, IP Infusion is raising the bar for disaggregation of the mobile network,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “OcNOS-SP 4 unleashes network innovation by enabling mobile operators with access to leading edge technology, massive scalability, operational efficiency and lower TCO, without any compromise.”