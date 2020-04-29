InterDigital names Liren Chen as next CEO

InterDigital named Liren Chen as its next CEO, replacing William J. Merritt who will retire next month after 25 years at the company and nearly 16 years as President and CEO.

“There is no question that Bill’s leadership has been outstanding and the Board thanks him for his years of great contributions as he looks forward to the next chapter in his life. After a thoughtful and thorough search process, the Board of Directors determined that Liren Chen’s proven expertise and leadership skills make him the best CEO to lead InterDigital forward,” said S. Douglas Hutcheson, Chairman of the Board. “Liren’s tenured and successful career at one of the world’s most innovative technology companies speaks for itself. His years of IP licensing, global business expertise, and technical capabilities are a unique combination that aligns perfectly with InterDigital’s opportunities. The Board is pleased that he has agreed to take the helm at a time of great opportunity for InterDigital, and we look forward to working with Liren to build on our company’s strong momentum.”





Mr. Chen joins InterDigital from Qualcomm, where he was Senior Vice President and Global Head of IP, Legal Counsel.

"I am honored to become InterDigital’s next President and CEO,” said Liren Chen. “I have tremendous respect for the InterDigital Board and management team and recognize the important role InterDigital has been playing to develop the fundamental technologies that enable 4G and 5G cellular systems and advanced multimedia systems. I am fully committed to building on InterDigital’s track record of success and innovation and continuing to deliver value for all stakeholders.”