Intel sets course with new integrated device manufacturing strategy

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined the company’s path forward to an integrated device manufacturing model. The IDM2 strategy has 3 elements:

Building Intel’s global, internal factory network for at-scale manufacturing. Intel said its 7nm development is progressing well, driven by increased use of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) in a rearchitected, simplified process flow. Intel expects to tape in the compute tile for its first 7nm client CPU in the second quarter of this year.

Expanding the use of third-party foundry capacity to include the manufacturing for a range of modular tiles on advanced process technologies, including products at the core of Intel’s computing offerings for both client and data center segments beginning in 2023.

Creating a new Intel Foundry Services with plans to become a major provider of U.S.– and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing. The new business will be headed by Dr. Randhir Thakur. IFS will be differentiated from other foundry offerings with a combination of leading-edge process technology and packaging, committed capacity in the U.S. and Europe, and a world-class IP portfolio for customers, including x86 cores as well as ARM and RISC-V ecosystem IPs.

During the company’s global “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future” webcast, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced a $20 billion investment to build two new fabs in Arizona, located at the company’s Ocotillo campus.

“We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger. “Intel is the only company with the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, packaging, and process with at-scale manufacturing customers can depend on for their next-generation innovations. IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in.”

In addition, Intel and IBM announced plans for an important research collaboration focused on creating next–generation logic and packaging technologies.

https://newsroom.intel.com/news-releases/idm-manufacturing-innovation-product-leadership/#gs.wf9f4f