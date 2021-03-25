Integra Optics' 100G QSFP28 ZR4 rated for 80km over SMF

Integra Optics is now stocking a new 100G QSFP28 ZR4 transceiver that is rated for 80km over Single Mode Fiber with forward-error correction (FEC).

Integra's new QSFP28 form factor transceiver operates at 100 Gbps and supports LWDM wavelengths in the 1310nm window. Additional features include a silicon optical amplifier (SOA) and prismatic dispersion (PD) filter-based design that meets QSFP28 power consumption specifications.

"These new transceivers meet the industry's need for high speed, long reach fiber connectivity with the ability to transport 100G Ethernet signals to greater lengths. Having a signal that works over a 1310nm wideband channel makes these transceivers a prime companion to DWDM networks, especially now that an 80km distance is attainable. These transceivers are a perfect solution for customers currently using other 100GBASE-LR4 and ER4 solutions that need longer links," said Paul Hospodar, Product Line Manager.

https://integraoptics.com/products/160-9401-900-zr4-io/