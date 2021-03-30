Innovium offers whitebox certified switches with SONiC software

Innovium is now offering a line-up of TERACertified switch solutions that are pre-validated with optics, DAC and SONiC network operating system software.

The TERACertified solutions are based on the company's TERALYNX switch silicon and SONiC software. A key advantage of TERACertified is that there is no vendor lock-in, following the same approach as the top few hyperscalers. The solutions are partner switch systems designed in partnership with key ODM partners, delivered with Innovium’s rigorous qualification. They are ready-to-deploy and built from silicon up, pre-validated with optics, cables and the latest version of SONiC. The portfolio includes 100G, 200G and 400G Ethernet switches with 10/25G to 400G connectivity.The TERACertified lineup includes

1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP28 (100G) -- a ToR switch in 1RU based on 3.2T TERALYNX 5 switch ASIC

-- a ToR switch in 1RU based on 3.2T TERALYNX 5 switch ASIC 1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP56 (100/200G) --a ToR switch in 1RU, based on 6.4T TERALYNX 5 switch ASIC. It is designed for customers as they transition from 25G NRZ to 50G PAM4 connectivity to servers & storage

--a ToR switch in 1RU, based on 6.4T TERALYNX 5 switch ASIC. It is designed for customers as they transition from 25G NRZ to 50G PAM4 connectivity to servers & storage 1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP-DD (400G) --the highest radix & performance switch in 1RU today, based on 12.8T TERALYNX 7 switch ASIC. This design is targeted at use cases for leaf, spine, core and DCI in the data center and it delivers the most power efficient 12.8T switch with best TCO.

--the highest radix & performance switch in 1RU today, based on 12.8T TERALYNX 7 switch ASIC. This design is targeted at use cases for leaf, spine, core and DCI in the data center and it delivers the most power efficient 12.8T switch with best TCO. 1RU fixed switch with 32-ports of QSFP-DD800 (800G) -- the highest radix & performance switch in 1RU, based on 25.6T TERALYNX 8 switch ASIC. It is targeted at use cases for next-gen leaf, spine, core and DCI in the data center. It delivers the most power efficient 25.6T switch with best TCO

“Our vision is to bring the benefits of open and disaggregated solutions being deployed by top hyperscale customers to the broader market. Using data center optimized TERALYNX switch silicon and SONiC software we are delivering a set of highly robust and validated switches with disruptive TCO,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovium Inc. “Through this effort, we are excited to be transforming the networking industry and ushering in a new era which will deliver breakthrough advantages we have enabled for top hyperscalers to a broad set of customers.”

https://www.innovium.com/2021/03/30/innovium-transforms-networking-with-open-source-software-data-center-ai-optimized-switches-and-disruptive-tco/