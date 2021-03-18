II-VI opens industrial laser lab in Suzhou, China

II-VI opened a new applications laboratory in Suzhou, China, to support the growing industrial laser market in the region.

II-VI said its new applications laboratory provides close customer support on state-of-the-art laser materials processing with practical hands-on training, in-depth applications consulting, and detailed feasibility studies based on the expertise of II-VI’s applications engineers and the advanced capabilities of II-VI’s laser processing heads.

The company highlighted new opportunities for industrial lasers in the automotive sector as as manufacturers retool their production lines for the unique welding requirements of electric vehicles and their batteries.

“In our new applications laboratory in Suzhou, customers can directly experience our high-performing and intelligent laser processing heads,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Devices and Systems Business Unit. “This product application facility, together with our labs in Berlin, Germany, and Detroit, U.S., enhances our global ability to demonstrate manufacturing feasibility and develop optimized processes for our customers.”