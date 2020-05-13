II-VI maintains its existing bid for Coherent, Inc.

II-VI is maintaining its current proposal to acquire Coherent, which will expire at Noon Pacific Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021. II-VI believes its proposal would create significant value for the shareholders of both companies and remains superior to Lumentum’s latest proposal.
Under the terms of the II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share, which implies a total per share value of $287.18 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI common stock for the period ending March 16, 2021, the day prior to the date II-VI submitted its current proposal.
Lumentum again raises bid for Coherent Inc.
On March 22, Lumentum increased its bid to acquire Coherent.Under the terms of the revised proposal, Coherent stockholders would receive $230.00 per share in cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. Based on Lumentum's closing stock price on March 22, 2021, this equates to a consideration of $287.50 per Coherent share.Lumentum intends to finance the cash portion of the transaction through a combination of...
II-VI again raises its bid for Coherent
II-VI increased its offer to acquire Coherent Inc. to top the revised proposal from Lumentum on March 17th.Under the terms of the revised II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share, which implies a total per share value of $287.18 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI common stock, ending March 16, 2021. II-VI continues to expect...