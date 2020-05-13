II-VI maintains its existing bid for Coherent, Inc.

II-VI is maintaining its current proposal to acquire Coherent, which will expire at Noon Pacific Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021. II-VI believes its proposal would create significant value for the shareholders of both companies and remains superior to Lumentum’s latest proposal.





Under the terms of the II-VI proposal, Coherent’s shareholders would receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share, which implies a total per share value of $287.18 based on the 10-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of II-VI common stock for the period ending March 16, 2021, the day prior to the date II-VI submitted its current proposal.

https://ii-vi.com/ii-vi-incorporated-maintains-its-current-proposal-for-coherent/

