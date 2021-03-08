II-VI expands manufacturing in California

II‐VI is expanding its manufacturing footprint in Santa Rosa, California, with a plan to double over the next five years its manufacturing capacity of optical filters for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrumentation and 5G optical access networks.

The rapid growth in PCR testing for COVID-19 and the ongoing buildout of the 5G optical access infrastructure are simultaneously driving the demand for optical filters with high performance and reliability, necessitating sustained multiyear investments in production capacity. II-VI initiated the buildout of recently secured manufacturing space in Santa Rosa, and began procuring manufacturing equipment, including coating chambers, to double manufacturing capacity over the next five years.

“We would like to thank the inventors, designers, manufacturers, and operators of PCR test systems whom, we estimate, enabled hundreds of millions of PCR tests that helped mitigate the global spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Chuck Mattera, Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “We were proud in 2020 to focus on our contributions to the global PCR testing capacity with our state-of-the-art filter coatings capabilities. Now, in 2021, we are doubling down on our pledge to support the growth of PCR testing over the next five years. "

https://ii-vi.com/news/ii-vi-incorporated-to-double-manufacturing-capacity-of-optical-filters-for-pcr-instrumentation-and-5g-optical-access-over-a-five-year-investment/