IBM names Elly Keinan to head Managed Infrastructure spinoff

Elly Keinan was named as Group President of the new, independent company that will be created following the previously announced separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business (“NewCo”). Maria Bartolome Winans has been named as NewCo’s Chief Marketing Officer. The company’s new name will be announced in the coming months, and the separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

Keinan is a veteran of more than three decades in the technology industry, most recently as a venture partner of Pitango Venture Capital, Israel’s leading venture capital group. He served as general manager of IBM North America, general manager of IBM Latin America, and chairman of IBM Japan, among many technology and market leadership roles at IBM. He serves on boards of several technology companies, as well as the board of directors of the United Way of New York City.

Winans has risen to top marketing roles in her 25-year career at IBM and has spent the last three years as the chief marketing officer for IBM Americas, with direct responsibility for marketing sourced revenue, demand generation and all geography marketing professionals across North America, Canada, and Latin America. She has led marketing teams in IBM’s Watson business and in IBM’s Software unit, with specific expertise in industry solutions, and has been a leader in IBM’s Hispanic community.