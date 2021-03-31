Huawei's 2020 domestic revenue rose 15.4% while falling internationally

Huawei reported 2020 revenue of CNY891.4 billion, up 3.8% year-on-year, and net profit of CNY64.6 billion, up 3.2% year-on-year.

Huawei’s 2020 revenue from the Chinese market reached CNY584,910 million, up 15.4% YoY thanks to the rapid rollout of 5G domestically.

Huawei's enterprise business also expanded rapidly in China thanks to new opportunities in digital and intelligent transformation, while the consumer business, except for smartphones, benefited from the popularity of a variety of consumer devices like PCs, tablets, smart wearables, and smart screens.

2020 revenue by geography

China CNY584.9 billion, up 15.4% over 2019.

EMEA 180,849, down 12.2%

Asia Pacific 64,369 70,533, down 8.7%

Americas 39,638 52,478, down 24.5%

"Over the past year we've held strong in the face of adversity," said Ken Hu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman. "We've kept innovating to create value for our customers, to help fight the pandemic, and to support both economic recovery and social progress around the world. We also took this opportunity to further enhance our operations, leading to a performance that was largely in line with forecast."

Huawei published a 169-page 2020 annual report in English, along with a webcast press conference lasting one hour and 48 minutes.

https://www-file.huawei.com/minisite/media/annual_report/annual_report_2020_en.pdf

https://www.huawei.com/en/annual-report/2020