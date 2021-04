Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., a subsidiary of Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., introduced a 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver based on silicon photonic circuits made by Rockley Photonics Limited.

The mass production version of 400G QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver based on silicon photonic circuits and 400G QSFP-DD FR4 transceiver based on traditional free space solution were released, making Hengtong capable of providing customers with 400G single mode optical transceiver modules for different transmission distances.

Hengtong’s 400G transceivers utilize a chip-on-board (COB) assembly solution. A unique fabrication process and passive alignment is used for the optical coupling between fiber and silicon photonic chips.

Hengtong Rockley plans to accelerate mass production on 400G QSFP-DD DR4 silicon photonic transceivers.

