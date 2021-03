Google plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. this year while creating at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs.

In a blog post, Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, says data center expansions are underway in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas. The company will also open the first U.S. Google Operations Center in Southaven, Mississippi.





https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/investing-america-2021/