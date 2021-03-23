Google Cloud builds a universal Network Connectivity Center

Google Cloud launched a preview of a new Network Connectivity Center for providing "planet-scale network management" to simplify complex networks for on-prem and cloud connectivity.
The idea is a single interface for creating, connecting, and managing heterogeneous on-prem and cloud networks leveraging Google’s global infrastructure. Network Connectivity Center aims to seamlessly connect VPNs, partner and dedicated interconnects, as well as third-party routers and Software-Defined WANs.
Google Cloud also announced an expanded partnership with Cisco. Their joint solution leverages Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub and Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center to connect branch sites and on-prem data centers to the cloud using Google’s high performance, global infrastructure and Cisco SD-WAN’s vManage. Via Cisco Cloud OnRamp, users can also extend Cisco SD-WAN’s fabric through an automated process to Google Cloud.
“Google Cloud and Cisco continue driving innovation for our joint customers to enable secure and automated SD-WAN access from applications and services running on Google Cloud Platform,” said JL Valente, vice president, product management, for Cisco Enterprise Routing, SD-WAN and Cloud Networking. “Our latest integration not only extends the Cisco SD-WAN fabric to Google Cloud to automate provisioning of site-to-cloud connectivity effortlessly, but also gives customers the choice of using Google Cloud for providing a highly reliable, high performance global cloud network for site-to-site connectivity that can be deployed in minutes.”
Cisco SD-WAN offers tighter integration with Google Cloud
Cisco and Google Cloud are building tighter integration for enterprise customers.
A new turnkey networking solution called Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud promises secure and on-demand connectivity from a customer's branch, to the edge of the cloud, through Google Cloud’s backbone, and to applications running in Google Cloud, a private data center, another cloud or a SaaS application.
Google notes that the network that supports services like YouTube, Search, Maps and Gmail is the same infrastructure that provides connectivity to Google Cloud customers and their users.
Key capabilities of Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud:
- A flexible, on-demand network that allows customers to automatically provision a reliable, global network that grows with enterprises’ business needs. In most cases, customer traffic enters Google’s network directly from their last mile provider and stays on Google’s network while it traverses the globe. Combining Cisco’s advanced SD-WAN capabilities with Google's software-defined backbone, customers get an end-to-end network that not only optimizes connectivity between branches, stores and to the cloud, but also provides telemetry for troubleshooting and diagnostic purposes.
- Automated application and path-aware routing takes the complexity out of mapping business services to the appropriate network. The Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud solution allows customers to publish all of their services in a single place with the ability to define the intent of how the network should treat those services in an automated fashion, reducing time to onboard new services on to the network. With a combined view of network telemetry, this solution also provides the most optimized path to interconnect Anthos-based services hosted in hybrid/multi cloud environments.
- Stronger, smarter security thanks to Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud’s end-to-end security, which seamlessly integrates network control and available application-layer security controls based on workload and user identities. With this rich set of controls, customers get security at multiple layers, resulting in stronger protection for their applications.
https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/partners/introducing-cisco-sd-wan-cloud-hub-with-google-cloud