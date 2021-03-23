Google Cloud builds a universal Network Connectivity Center

Google Cloud launched a preview of a new Network Connectivity Center for providing "planet-scale network management" to simplify complex networks for on-prem and cloud connectivity.

The idea is a single interface for creating, connecting, and managing heterogeneous on-prem and cloud networks leveraging Google’s global infrastructure. Network Connectivity Center aims to seamlessly connect VPNs, partner and dedicated interconnects, as well as third-party routers and Software-Defined WANs.

Google Cloud also announced an expanded partnership with Cisco. Their joint solution leverages Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub and Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center to connect branch sites and on-prem data centers to the cloud using Google’s high performance, global infrastructure and Cisco SD-WAN’s vManage. Via Cisco Cloud OnRamp, users can also extend Cisco SD-WAN’s fabric through an automated process to Google Cloud.

“Google Cloud and Cisco continue driving innovation for our joint customers to enable secure and automated SD-WAN access from applications and services running on Google Cloud Platform,” said JL Valente, vice president, product management, for Cisco Enterprise Routing, SD-WAN and Cloud Networking. “Our latest integration not only extends the Cisco SD-WAN fabric to Google Cloud to automate provisioning of site-to-cloud connectivity effortlessly, but also gives customers the choice of using Google Cloud for providing a highly reliable, high performance global cloud network for site-to-site connectivity that can be deployed in minutes.”

https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/announcing-network-connectivity-center

https://blogs.cisco.com/networking/cisco-sd-wan-cloud-hub-with-google-cloud-delivers-enterprise-connectivity-over-global-cloud-network