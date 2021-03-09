Etisalat picks Netcracker Domain Orchestration for 5G Slicing

Etisalat selected Netcracker Domain Orchestration solutions for automation of 5G slicing within a multivendor, cloud-native 5G core environment and across the entire network.





Netcracker Core Domain Orchestration, based on the cloud-native Netcracker Digital OSS portfolio, combines Service Orchestration and VNF/CNF Orchestration with critical real-time OSS functions, including Active Inventory and Configuration Management as well as Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning-driven analytics. The solution orchestrates multivendor 5G core and incorporates new 3GPP slice management functions, including Customer Service Management Function, Network Service Management Function and Network Slice Subnet Management Function. Additionally, Netcracker Edge Domain Orchestration comprises the same components for the edge domain with the addition of MEC application orchestration and management.

“Etisalat is always at the forefront of innovation, and with our 5G technology evolution to incorporate dynamic slicing, we will bring highly differentiated services, experiences and unique business value to our customers,” said Haitham Abdulrazzak, Chief Technology Officer at Etisalat.

“The collaboration with NEC on Netcracker Domain Orchestration further accelerates the automation, agility and new digital experience needed to change how our customers select and activate on-demand 5G services from cloud platforms,” said Khaled Al Suwaidi, Vice President of Fixed and Mobile Core at Etisalat.



