Ericsson adds 5G to robot security dog

Ericsson and TDC in Denmark have enabled 5G connectivity for a four-legged security robot named Spot that is now patrolling the perimeter of Hans Christian Anderson airport near the Danish city of Odense.

In collaboration with the Danish Technological Institute, the partners focused on how to unleash Spot – the Institute’s four-legged mobile robot developed by robotic company Boston Dynamics – on TDC NET’s national commercial 5G network.

The trial was one of several 5G use case scenarios developed by the joint Ericsson/TDC NET 5G Innovation Hub in Denmark. The partners have already successfully tested and deployed indoor 5G-powered dedicated industrial network with and deployed indoor 5G-powered dedicated industrial networks with Danish water solutions provider Grundfos.

Thomas Høiberg Giselsson, Senior Specialist, Danish Technological Institute, says: “If you want real-time analyses, it is necessary to be able to process data directly on Spot or to be able to efficiently transfer data to a suitable device. Our test showed that by connecting Spot to 5G we have an opportunity to conduct real-time analysis.”



