Equinix plans data center in Bordeaux, France

Equinix announced plans for its first data center in Bordeaux, France, in Q3 2021.

The new BX1 facility, which will have direct fiber links to Equinix's International Business Exchange sites in Paris, will provide a landing hub for the new submarine cable, AMITIE, due to link France to the United States and Great Britain. BX1 will be the first carrier-neutral data center in Bordeaux. The site is due to provide colocation space of approximately 32,000 square feet (3,000 square meters). It is being built in line with global environmental standards and will contribute to a portfolio of some of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world. Indeed, BX1 is due to utilize 100% renewable energy, with the decoupled energy platform supporting multiple power sources while providing greener energy storage and greater resilience.

Strategically located in the southwest of France, near the Atlantic coast, Bordeaux is establishing itself as a new hub on the map of global connectivity.



