Equinix launches Precision Time service in its data centers





Equinix announced the launch of a highly accurate Time as a Service capability to help enterprises with precise and secure time synchronization of their networks.

Equinix Precision Time, which is delivered seamlessly over Equinix Fabric in it global data centers, is aimed at the financial services, online gaming, government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors. The service is essential for meeting compliance requirements and maintaining precise time synchronization across the network to support seamless operations of their digital infrastructure.

