Equinix launches Precision Time service in its data centers

Equinix announced the launch of a highly accurate Time as a Service capability to help enterprises with precise and secure time synchronization of their networks.
Equinix Precision Time, which is delivered seamlessly over Equinix Fabric in it global data centers, is aimed at the financial services, online gaming, government, manufacturing, and media and entertainment sectors. The service is essential for meeting compliance requirements and maintaining precise time synchronization across the network to support seamless operations of their digital infrastructure.
Some highlights
- Accurate – Provides microsecond-level precision for Precision Time Protocol customers with an SLA of 50 microseconds. For customers operating standard enterprise network infrastructure, Equinix Precision Time also offers support for the popular NTP protocol, providing the flexibility to choose the optimal time protocol that suits their organization's operational needs.
- Compliant – The service is in compliance with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of FINRA and MiFID II, which have SLA requirements of 100 microseconds for timestamping of applications. It is also compliant with the time synchronization accuracy requirements of SMPTE 2110 requirements.
- Reliable and Secure – Delivered over Equinix Fabric, customers can bypass the public internet to achieve more secure and reliable time synchronization across servers using private IP network connectivity.
- Equinix Precision Time is currently available with Equinix Fabric within Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers located in global markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including Amsterdam, Atlanta, Barcelona, Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Culpeper, Dallas, Denver, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Helsinki, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Lisbon, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Manchester, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Philadelphia, Seattle, Seoul, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sofia, Stockholm, Tokyo, Toronto, Warsaw, Washington, D.C. and Zurich.