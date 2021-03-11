EllaLink completes Portugal-Brazil cable, picks Infinera's ICE6 coherent tech

EllaLink completed the marine installation of its trans-Atlantic cable system between Europe and Latin America.

EllaLink has selected Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent technology to light the network, providing a direct single hop transmission path between data centers in each continent. Infinera’s solution will enable EllaLink to offer advanced customer products and services, supporting over 100 Tbps between Portugal and Brazil. Furthermore, the network will support a 30-Tbps link from Portugal to Madeira, with an additional 40-Tbps path between Portugal and Morocco in the future.

Ellalink will use Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform to provide its customers with low-latency services in a single hop between endpoints. EllaLink also plans to use ICE6 to bolster the capacity on its long-haul terrestrial network between Sines, Lisbon, Madrid, and Marseille. Future network expansions will enable EllaLink to extend its submarine network to French Guiana, Mauritania, the Canary Islands, and Morocco, resulting in the most advanced submarine system connecting Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Infinera also highlighted the unique innovations in Infinera’s ICE6 technology, such as long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS) and intelligent power management.

“I am proud to announce that we have successfully completed the 6,000 km submarine cable installation, providing EllaLink with the robust system it needs to support the network through its lifetime. Infinera’s ICE6 solution is an ideal fit for us, outperforming other available 800G equipment. Coupled with our differentiated fiber routes, Infinera and ICE6 will provide us the means to offer our customers advanced products and services from day one, in May 2021,” said Diego Matas, Chief Operations Officer at EllaLink.

“Deploying Infinera’s 800G solution on EllaLink’s new network will provide a superior networking experience to their customers when connecting between Europe and Latin America,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s open optical solution will enable EllaLink to offer new and differentiated services, helping to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service.”

https://www.infinera.com/press-release/ellalink-completes-marine-installation-and-turns-to-infinera-for-network-lighting

