Ecuador plans subsea cable to Galapagos with Xtera

Ecuador announced a 1,280 km submarine cable system to the Galapagos Islands.

The cable, which is expected to be ready for service in 2022, will offer a full design capacity of 20 Tbps. The system will connect Manta-Puerto Baquerizo Moreno, in St. Cristobal; Port Ayora, in Santa Cruz and Port General Villamil in the Isabela Island, enabling the development of scientific research, commerce, tourism and education.





Xtera will perform the design and construction works on a turnkey basis utilising their innovative SDM repeater, cable supplied by Prysmian/NSW and marine installation activities performed by IT International Telecom. Xtera’s innovative offering combines turnkey project management and system integration expertise with solid industry partnerships to deliver high capacity and flexible networks.

https://institucional.cnt.com.ec/noticias/galapagos-conectando-una-nueva-experiencia