DT completes first 5G SA data connection in Germany

Deutsche Telekom has carried out a video call at its first 5G standalone site. The call was made via the standalone antenna in Garching to Bamberg in Telekom's first 5G standalone core network and from there to Bonn. In Garching, the response time was 13 milliseconds.

"True technical innovation is made up of implementation strength and pioneering spirit. Telekom has clearly demonstrated both with 5G. More than two-thirds of people in Germany can already use Telekom's 5G network today," said Walter Goldenits, CTO of Telekom Deutschland. "And the next step has also been taken. With our first data connection via 5G Standalone, we are making history again. As the first network operator in Germany."

The 5G technology currently deployed in Germany is based on the 5G Non-Standalone (5G NSA) network architecture.

https://www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information/archive/first-5g-standalone-data-connection-in-germany-successful-621114