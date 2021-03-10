Dell'Oro: WLAN market sees big spending from education and govt sectors

The Wireless LAN market experienced double-digit growth year-over-year in 4Q2020 thanks to government and stimulus spending in many countries including China, Japan, and the USA. Overall market outlook strengthens, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. Wireless LAN vendors lose opportunities as supply lead times extend beyond government funding use by date.

“While government spending is flowing into all vertical industries, it is most notable in K-12 Education and Government,” said Matthias Machowinski, Senior Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “We estimate those two verticals alone contributed an additional 15 percent to overall market spend during 4Q 2020, as sales to K-12 increased 90 percent and Government increased almost 40 percent—extraordinary rates. Clearly, government spending is lifting overall market sales and by our judgment, is likely to continue through 2021 and beyond,” added Machowinski.





Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 4Q 2020 Quarterly Report:

Wi-Fi 6 achieved a major milestone, accounting for the majority of access point revenue. Notable growth came from government-funded projects in China, Japan, and Mexico.

Demand surges for entry-level Enterprise-class access points for remote employees.

https://www.delloro.com/news/government-spending-drives-wireless-lan-market-to-double-digit-y-y-growth-in-4q-2020-outlook-strengthens/