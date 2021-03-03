Dell'Oro: Optical transport market slowed in 4Q2020

Optical transport equipment revenue increased 1 percent in 2020 reaching $16 billion with growth in all regions with the exception of North America and Latin America, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group.

“Between concerns on starting new optical builds during the start of the pandemic and aggressive plans on 5G deployments that required a larger share of a service provider’s capital budget, the spending on optical transport dramatically slowed by the end of 2020,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “It was a really dramatic drop in optical equipment purchases in the fourth quarter. While we anticipated a slowdown near the end of the year due to concerns around COVID-19, we were surprised by a 29 percent year-over-year decline in WDM purchases in North America as well as a 12 percent decline in China. That said, there was good growth in the other parts of the world, especially Japan,” continued Yu.

https://www.delloro.com/news/optical-transport-equipment-market-grew-1-percent-in-2020-to-16-billion/