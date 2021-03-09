Dell'Oro: Campus switch sales dipped in Q4

The worldwide Campus Switch revenue declined in 4Q 2020, following a short recovery in the prior quarter, according to a new report from Dell'Oro Group. The year-over-year revenue decline was broad-based across all regions, except China which continued to grow for the third consecutive quarter.





“Government stimulus around the world, which propelled market recovery in 3Q 2020, continued in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “However, 4Q 2020 did not benefit from pent-up demand from large enterprises as much as the prior quarter did. On a more positive note, we started to see some sign of recovery in the mid-market,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2020 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report: