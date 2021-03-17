DE-CIX interconnects with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge platform

DE-CIX has established interconnections with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge platform.

The interconnections give edge applications global reach via thousands of networks that interconnect through DE-CIX Dallas and DE-CIX Chicago, as well as via extended reach to DE-CIX New York, where those same applications can access efficient network routes through DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote service. DE-CIX’s global neutral interconnection ecosystem reaches all the way from the DE-CIX IXs in North America, to Europe, the Middle East, and India, and on to Southeast Asia, connecting close to 2200 networks overall. DE-CIX interconnection services are available today from Vapor IO’s Kinetic Edge locations in Dallas and Chicago using Vapor IO’s web portal and its software-controlled Kinetic Edge Exchange platform.





“Edge applications aren’t just for local processing. They are often dependent on national and global reach, which is why our customers are excited to enrich their edge connectivity via access to thousands of networks on the DE-CIX platform,” said Cole Crawford, founder & CEO of Vapor IO. “DE-CIX is an exceptional addition to our service offering. Customers can leverage DE-CIX interconnection capabilities through our SDN platform, enabling autonomous, software defined interconnection that enables best-in-class data delivery to content, high-volume networks, and service providers in local, national and international markets via a single Kinetic Edge port connection to DE-CIX.”

“We’re excited to offer DE-CIX Chicago’s and DE-CIX Dallas’s local and remote peering capabilities through the Kinetic Edge platform. Accessibility on the Kinetic Edge platform provides SDN access to DE-CIX IXs, enabling Vapor’s edge data center and network customers the ability to reach our ecosystem of networks,” adds Ed d’Agostino, General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “Through the established NNIs with Vapor’s network in Chicago and Dallas, in conjunction with their SDN capabilities, DE-CIX’s 2021 goal of enabling greater edge access to DE-CIX’s North American exchanges is firmly in motion. Vapor’s Kinetic Edge is an ideal platform to enable connectivity from the edge to our core IX infrastructure.

