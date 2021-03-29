DE-CIX brings its Internet Exchange to four QTS Mega Data Centers

DE-CIX has extended Internet Exchange platform by deploying core switches in QTS' mega-scale data centers in Chicago, Dallas/Irving, TX, Piscataway, NJ and Richmond, VA.

The Dallas/Irving DE-CIX core switch enables QTS customers to peer with nearly 100 networks, while the New York DE-CIX core switch provides QTS' Piscataway customers access to more than 250 networks.





All four DE-CIX IXs in North America, including DE-CIX Chicago and RVA-IX, are interconnected via a private network to DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas, creating a fully redundant, optimized low-latency route between each market. DE-CIX and QTS partnered with global consulting company InterGlobix on the new expansion across the four markets.

"QTS is clearly committed to providing access to an unrestricted Internet ecosystem as evidenced by their partnership with similar exchanges nationally," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO, DE-CIX International. "By expanding our US presence in QTS' mega scale, carrier neutral data centers and connectivity ecosystems, DE-CIX is able to provide even more customers the ability to reach the greatest number of low latency network choices, reducing risk and improving performance for their IT investments in each market."

"DE-CIX is the ideal partner to support our focus on creating optimized and resilient interconnection platforms, utilizing the most advanced technologies, and reinforcing our core values of interconnection neutrality and transparency," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President – Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "As technology increases in scale and complexity across multiple platforms and geographies, we are focused on building mega data centers with risk-adjusted access to a myriad of networks sought by enterprise and hyperscale organizations. This translates to a combination of mega scale infrastructure with access and connectivity to the world's largest cloud providers, the world's largest IP networks, Internet Exchanges, fiber providers, diverse transport paths and subsea cables."

