DARPA seeks to boost domestic manufacturing of structured ASICs

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is launching an industry collaboration with Intel to expand access to domestic manufacturing capabilities for custom chips for defense systems.
DARPA's Structured Array Hardware for Automatically Realized Applications (SAHARA) program is partnership with Intel and academic researchers from University of Florida, University of Maryland, and Texas A&M to develop U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities to enable the automated and scalable conversion of defense-relevant field-programmable gate array (FPGAs) designs into quantifiably secure Structured ASICs.
SAHARA will also explore novel chip protections to support the manufacturing of silicon in zero-trust environments. While FPGAs are widely used in military applications today, Structured ASICs deliver significantly higher performance and lower power consumption.
For its part, Intel said it will use its structured ASIC technology to develop platforms that significantly accelerate development time and reduce engineering cost compared to traditional ASICs.
Intel plans to manufacture these chips using its 10nm process technology with the advanced interface bus die-to-die interconnect and embedded multi-die interconnect bridge packaging technology to integrate multiple heterogenous die in a single package.
Intel eASIC devices are structured ASICs, an intermediary technology between FPGAs and standard-cell ASICs.
"We are combining our most advanced Intel eASIC structured ASIC technology with state-of-the-art data interface chiplets and enhanced security protection, and it’s all being made within the U.S. from beginning to end. This will enable defense and commercial electronics systems developers to rapidly develop and deploy custom chips based on Intel’s advanced 10nm semiconductor process," stated José Roberto Alvarez, senior director, CTO Office, Intel Programmable Solutions Group.
SAHARA is a critical program supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) microelectronics Roadmap led by the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering – USD(R&E) – to define, quantify, and standardize security while strengthening domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial (RAMP-C) and State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) projects are also integral to the DoD Roadmap.
“The structured ASIC platforms and methods developed in SAHARA together with the advanced packaging technology developed in SHIP will enable the U.S. Department of Defense to more quickly and cost effectively develop and deploy advanced microelectronic systems critical to DoD modernization priorities,” said Brett Hamilton, deputy principal director for Microelectronics in USD(R&E).
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2021-03-18